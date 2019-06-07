Bears unveil new classic jersey — and it’s awesome

CHICAGO — A classic look is coming back to Soldier Field.

The Chicago Bears unveiled the new classic jersey Friday.

The Bears will wear the jersey against the Vikings on September 29 and against the Cowboys on December 5.

“The jersey was inspired by the uniforms worn in 1936 and will include new helmet decals, jerseys, pants and socks,” the team said in a statement.

The jersey will also feature the Bears100 patch.

Fans attending this weekend’s Bears100 Celebration will be able to purchase them on site.

The jerseys are also available for purchase at store.chicagobears.com.