Adopt-A-Pet: Heartland Animal Shelter

Allyson Rosenthal, Shelter Manager

Veronica Cortis, Foster Parent

Heartland’s regular adoption hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 4:00-7:00pm, Saturdays from 1:00-5:00pm and Sundays from 12:00-4:00pm. Visitors are welcome at the shelter (2975 Milwaukee Ave. in Northbrook) during these hours to meet our adoptable cats and dogs!

http://www.heartlandanimalshelter.org

Event:

Annual Walk of Love, Saturday, June 8th, at 9:30 a.m. at Erickson Woods in Winnetka – 1651 Willow Rd., Winnetka. This new location will include a leisurely walk along a beautiful trail with the option to walk for one mile, one and a half miles, or two miles! Humans with or without their dogs are invited to join us. Adoptable shelter dogs will be in attendance as well!

The walk will be followed by live music by Big Hair Big Trouble, breakfast, raffles, activities for children, friendly competitions for adults, and much more! Attendees also receive an exclusive Walk of Love t-shirt and “wag” bags full of goodies from our sponsors.

Advance registration is $30 for adults, $15 for children ages 3-12 and children under three years old are free. Families of up to four people are $90. You can also register at the event for an additional $5 per ticket. To register, visit our website: www.heartlandanimalshelter.org/walk-of-love