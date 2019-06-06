Wide range of temperatures today

The “cooler near the lake” phenomenon will be with us for a few days. It won’t be a true lake breeze situation this time: Winds are, and will continue to be, northeasterly all across the area. The air mass that now covers Chicago (and much of the Midwest) is warm, and warm afternoon readings will be the rule here as well .. but only well away from Lake Michigan. Temperatures at the lakefront, however, struggle to reach 60 degrees today and will be restricted to the 60s Saturday as well.

Showers return to the area on Sunday with the approach of the next surge of cooler air that arrives Sunday night. An additional cool surge arrives late Wednesday. Afternoon high temperatures today and Saturday will be in the low 80s well inland, but cooler readings are projected area-wide for the remainder of the seven day period.