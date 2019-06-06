Allied forces stormed the beach of Normandy, France 75 years ago today. One-hundred fifty thousand soldiers participated in the campaign, but thousands of them did not survive. Among the survivors was Henry Langrehr. Langrehr is a 94-year-old veteran who parachuted into Normandy. He discusses recollections of that day and escaping as a prisoner of war.
Veteran Henry Langrehr recollects D-day live on the phone
