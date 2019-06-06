Veteran Henry Langrehr recollects D-day live on the phone

Posted 9:33 AM, June 6, 2019, by

Allied forces stormed the beach of Normandy, France 75 years ago today. One-hundred fifty thousand soldiers participated in the campaign, but thousands of them did not survive. Among the survivors was Henry Langrehr. Langrehr is a 94-year-old veteran who parachuted into Normandy. He discusses recollections of that day and escaping as a prisoner of war.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.