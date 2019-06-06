‘The Schmo’ returns to Sports Feed to talk UFC Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - His creative style of reporting has caught the eye of sports fans not only here in America but all around the world.

This is thanks to a moment at a news conference with UFC president Dana White that went viral. He calls it a "Schmo-ment."

Hence "The Schmo" has been focusing a decent amount of his time on mixed martial arts lately and why he's back in Chicago for this weekend's UFC 238. While in town, he stopped by the Sports Feed studio to talk with Josh Frydman about the event along with his latest adventures in reporting.

You can watch his segment on the show in the video above.