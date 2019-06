Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Actor Kel Mitchell joined WGN Morning News on Thursday to promote Nickelodeon SlimeFest, which is coming to Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island June 8-9.

For tickets and more information on the festival visit nickslimefest.com

For another chance to see Kel Mitchell, there will be a free screening of ‘Good Burger’ + a first look at Nickelodeon's 'All That' hosted by Mitchell at Chop Shop: 2033 W. North Ave. Chicago, IL 60647 on Sunday, June 9th.

For more information visit nick.com