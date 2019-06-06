Police investigating reports of a shooting on I-94

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a report of a shooting on I-94.

According to Illinois State Police a car rolled over in the northbound lanes around 95th Street around 7:30 p.m.

Initial reports indicate shots were fired near the northbound Bishop Ford and the Dan Ryan near Stony Island.

Reports indicate one person was wounded and taken to the hospital.

The northbound ramp to I-57 southbound is shut down while police investigate. Traffic in the area is experiencing delays.

NotifyChicago: I94 NB ramp to I57 SB is shut down due to ISP investigation. Seek alternate route. Tune to local media for more information. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 7, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for details.