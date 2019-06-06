Partly cloudy with highs in the 70s into the weekend
-
Chilly with rain Thursday, warmup this weekend
-
Partly cloudy Saturday, highs in the 60s
-
After a taste of spring, cold, clouds and wintry mix return this weekend
-
Temperatures rise into 80s this weekend, some storms possible
-
Wild, record rebound from snow to 70s
-
-
Mild April weather to go on a weekend hiatus
-
Soggy start to Memorial Day weekend
-
Warmer weekend. T-storms possible Sunday
-
Temperatures rise into the 70s, could hit 80 this weekend
-
What U.S. State is the true “sunshine state”?
-
-
Gyrating spring temperatures, highs in the 70s this week
-
A beautiful weekend with highs in the 70s by Sunday
-
Passing showers Sunday, warmest day in nearly 6 months Monday