× Alert issued after 3 sexual assaults last month in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO — A community alert has been issued about a man suspected in at least three sexual assaults in Lincoln Park in the past three weeks.

According to the police alert, the man approached women who were walking alone and groped them. After one of the assaults, he fled on a bicycle.

The attacks occurred:

• On May 17 in the 1900 Block of N. Cleveland Ave. at approximately 11:30 p.m.

• On May 25 in the 2200 Block of N. Orchard St. at approximately 4:00 a.m.

• On May 20 in the 1800 Block of N. Burling St. at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Police described the man as Hispanic, mid-20s to mid-30s, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-10, 150 to 170 pounds, dark hair, medium to light complexion, wearing a white T-shirt and dark-colored pants or shorts.

Anyone with information can call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.