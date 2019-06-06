Lunchbreak: Spicy Corn Dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joanna Janczurewicz

Twisted Hippo

2925 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago, IL 60618

(708) 844-7768

http://www.twistedhippo.com/

Recipe:

Spicy Corn Dog

Ingredients:

1 gallon neutral frying oil, such as canola, peanut or sunflower

1 cup corn meal

1 1/2 cup all purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

1 cup Buttermilk

1 cup light lager beer (such as Twisted Hippo Kuchnia Kolsch)

1 large jalapeno, finely minced, about 2 tbsp

1 large shallot, grated or finely minced

1 ½ tsp kosher salt

½ tsp black pepper

8 hot dogs, any preferred brand

5 tbsp corn starch

bamboo skewers or Chinese takeout chopsticks

Step-By-Step Instructions:

In a large bowl, mix dry ingredients together: corn meal, all purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda. In another bowl, mix wet ingredients together: buttermilk, beer, jalapenos, shallot. Add the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients. Add salt and pepper. Mix together until the batter just comes together. It is alright to have a few lumps in the batter. If it is too thick, add a bit more beer, buttermilk or water, a couple tablespoons at a time, to thin it down. The batter should be the consistency of thick pancake batter. Set aside for 10-15 minutes for batter to develop. Preheat oil to 325 degrees in a heavy bottomed dutch oven or deep pot, or in a deep fryer. Skewer hot dogs onto bamboo sticks. Lightly dust with cornstarch on all sides. Pour batter into a tall vessel such as a glass or tall deli container, tall enough into which the hot dog can be submerged. Working one at a time, plunge each corn starch dusted hot dog into the batter and pull it out slowly so the batter sticks well to the cornstarch. Do not plunge in and out as this can cause the batter to pull away from the hot dog.

Once fully covered in batter, float the hot dog on the hot oil for a few seconds before letting it go into the oil. Fry for 5-6 minutes until the corn dog batter is an even deep golden brown on the outside. Let drain on a cooling rack for 2-3 minutes before consuming.

Instructions for the Creamy Sriracha Lime Sauce:

1 cup mayonnaise

3 tbsp sriracha hot sauce

2 tsp lime juice

Pinch of salt and pepper

Whisk all ingredients together until well combined and smooth. Sriracha levels can be adjusted up or down according to personal tastes.