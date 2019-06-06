× Family of Chicago woman fatally shot while protecting baby suing city

CHICAGO — The family of the woman who was shot and killed while protecting her baby is suing the city of Chicago.

Police are investigating the leak of surveillance video that shows 24-year-old Brittney Hill fatally shot as she shielded her child from gunfire.

In the video, Hill is seen holding her 1-year-old daughter when someone in a passing car opened fire. She was shot in the upper torso, according to police, but she was able to protect her baby.

Hill’s family will announce Thursday they are suing the city for leaking that video on social media and websites.

The police department says the video’s release was not authorized.