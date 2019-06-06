Partial train derailment on CTA Green Line at 47th Street

CHICAGO — CTA Green Line service is halted at 47th Street after a partial train derailment Thursday.

The derailment happened just before 11 a.m. Thursday. CTA officials said one car is off the tracks and leaning, but it does not appear it will fall.

The four-car train had about 21 people on board that firefighters needed to help get off the train. Firefighters used a hydraulic lift to help the customers get off the train and to the ground safely.

Green Line service is suspended between Roosevelt and 63rd Street. CTA suggests considering alternate service for your trip.

Green Line srvc is temp suspended btwn Roosevelt & the 63rd terminals due to derailment near 47th. Consider alt srvc for your trip thru the area, incl Red Line and bus rtes 3, 4 and 29, as well as E-W (incl rtes 21, 35. 39, 43, 47, 15, 55, 59, 63) buses that connect to Red Line. — cta (@cta) June 6, 2019

