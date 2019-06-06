× CTA bus crash injures at least 17 people

CHICAGO — A Chicago Fire Department spokesman says at least 17 people have been injured after a car struck the rear of a Chicago Transit Authority bus on the city’s South Side.

The spokesman says most of the people hurt in the crash were in either fair or good condition, but at least two were transported in serious condition.

All of those hurt were adults.

CTA spokesman Jon Kaplan says the collision occurred about 1:10 p.m. at 77th and State streets in the Chatham neighborhood and caused “significant damage” to both vehicles.