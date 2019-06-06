Country singer Granger Smith’s 3-year-old son dies in ‘tragic accident’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country singer Granger Smith announced on Thursday his 3-year-old son, River Kelly Smith, recently died in a “tragic accident.”

Smith, who was scheduled to appear at a concert in Kansas City Thursday, said he and his wife, Amber, chose to donate River’s organs “so that other children will be given a second chance at life.”

Smith shared the following statement on Facebook:

“Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father. Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this.”

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the couple asked people send donations to Dell Children’s Medical Center in River’s name.

Smith’s wife, Amber, shared the following post on Instagram.