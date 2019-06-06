Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV to host World Blood Donor Day – Vitalant Blood Drive

WGN-TV is partnering with Vitalant (formerly LifeSource) to host community blood drives on Friday, June 14 from 7am to 2pm at WGN-TV Studios and from 9am – 3pm at the Chicago Dogs, Impact Field in Rosemont, in honor of World Blood Donor Day. The day aims to promote the importance of blood donation and highlight the lives of those who have been saved thanks to blood donations; this is WGN-TV’s third year hosting a blood drive at WGN-TV Studios. All donors will receive a limited edition Vitalant tumbler. Donors attending the blood drive at Impact Field will receive a pair of tickets to a Chicago Dogs game. In preparation for their World Blood Donor Day donations, donors are asked to eat well, stay hydrated and arrive with proper identification. The blood donation process takes about an hour; donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent).

Walk-ins are welcome at both events, but Vitalant encourages first-time and existing blood donors of all blood types to visit its website to register in advance (instructions below). Or, call (877) 543-3768 to schedule an appointment.

HOW DO I PARTICPATE?

Click on this link: Schedule Your Donation Appointment

Click either Donor Login, Create Login or New Donor and register if necessary. Scroll down and enter Group Code N70 in “Search by Group Code” field. 3. Select Tribune/WGN and hit select to schedule the appointment.

(To register for the Chicago Dogs, located at 9800 Balmoral Drive, Rosemont, enter Group Code 896B)