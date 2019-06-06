Chicago-area veterans remember D-Day on 75th anniversary

WHEATON, Ill. — From the beaches of Normandy, France, to the western suburbs of Chicago, people are taking time to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

That battle was considered the turning point in the Allies’ victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Area veterans were on hand for a day of commemoration at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. People who showed up for the event were able to meet the soldiers of D-Day at various times throughout the day.

There were also interactive family activities and performances of soldiers’ stories from D-Day.

