Bishop: No communion for Catholic lawmakers who backed Illinois abortion rights bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan and state Senate President John Cullerton have been banned from receiving Holy Communion at Catholic churches in the Diocese of Springfield.

Bishop Thomas Paprocki issued the ban as a response to Catholic lawmakers supporting The Reproductive Health Act. He said there is a Catholic rule that if someone has committed a private sin, that person should not receive communion.

Madigan said he was warned about the ban before he voted on the bill.

The bishop said his decision was meant to protect the integrity of the church.

Colleen Connell, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, said it was sad to read the report of the legislative leaders targeted.

"The Speaker and Senator Cullerton deserve deep appreciation for advocating for the fundamental rights of individuals to make their own health care decisions," Connell said.

Connell said the passage of the bill was possible because of Madigan. She said both legislators took their oath to the state constitution seriously and were respectful of the religious liberty of all Illinois residents.