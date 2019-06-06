× 3 in custody in connection with man posing as detective in western suburbs

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — Police have arrested three people in connection with a case of a man posing as a member of law.

The DuPage County Sheriff issued a community alert Wednesday for Winfield, West Chicago and Wheaton.

They said the man, who was seen on home surveillance video, dressed to look like a detective. He appeared to have a police badge on his waistline and some type of police scanner or scanner app active on his cell phone.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man said his name was Jeff Rushmore and he was an investigator with the Winfield Police Department investigating a missing person case.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said three suspects were identified and are now in custody at the Wheaton Police Department.

Charges are pending.