10 delicious National Doughnut Day deals in Chicago-area

CHICAGO — Friday, June 7 is National Doughnut Day and many doughnut shops in the Chicagoland area have deals! Here is your guide to score as many free doughnuts as possible.

KRISPY KREME: On Friday, customers can can get one free doughnut, no purchase necessary, at Krispy Kreme shops in Homewood, Evergreen Park and Hillside. Doughnut lovers can pick from an original glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles or a glazed raspberry-filled doughnut.

DUNKIN DONUTS: Doughnut lovers can get one free donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage at participating locations while supplies last.

STAN’S DONUTS: People can get one free doughnut with any purchase at all locations. They will also be taking preorders, so you can get your favorite doughnut before they run out!

WEBER’S BAKERY: All Weber’s doughnuts in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood will be 99 cents on this holiday. Also, 10% of their doughnut sales for the day will be donated to the Salvation Army. Weber’s wrote on Facebook that they will have their usual selection of doughnuts plus flavors that are only available on National Doughnut Day.

FIRECAKES: You’ll want to hit this doughnut shop early because the first 1,000 customers will get a voucher for a free Buttermilk Old Fashioned or 12 oz. coffee for their next visit. This will happen at all of their locations.

HOME CUT DONUTS: This doughnut shop in Joliet is giving free doughnuts if visitors who come to their Salvation Army table on the morning of June 7 in front of the store. Those who make a donation will get a coupon for a free donut! All proceeds will help pay for youth in the community to participate in their summer day camp program from ages 5-14.

WEST TOWN BAKERY & DINER: This shop in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood is having a contest on a Facebook post. People hoping to win two dozen doughnuts and coffee need to follow the directions on the post to get these sweet treats.