T-storms end brief two day spell of 80° temperatures
Spells of warmth increase next 2 weeks, but with interruptions; a jarring temp drop hits this evening with arrival of “NE” winds; 70s stage comeback Wed eve; chance for clusters of t-storms to grow in coming days—severe weather threatens mid-US Wed
Temps surge to 85-deg Saturday—Chicago’s warmest, most humid weather to date in 2019 & the warmest set of weekend highs since Sept; scattered t-storms to “bubble up” in Sat afternoon’s warmth; more numerous t-storms Sat.night/Sunday
Severe weather/drenching rain potential hangs over Chicago late Friday/Fri night; May 2019 sets new record: 16 of first 23 days on books with measurable rain—a first in 149 years; NOAA puts odds on 4 to 8 2019 Atlantic hurricanes; 9 to 15 named storms
Temperatures rise into 80s this weekend, some storms possible
Brief warming/Storms possible Thursday – workweek ends on windy note
Chicagoans treated Wednesday to 2019’s warmest weather yet —last day warmer: 85° Oct. 9; new storm lifting into eastern Midwest Friday placing Chicago beneath its windy, cool western flank-40 mph northerly gusts churn Lake Michigan
-
Bomb cyclone’s expansive circulation draws blustery chill into Chicago-but its warm sector to return 60s late Thursday with severe weather threat; non-t-storm high winds a threat here Friday; Storm to set record low pressures in Plains-a crippling blizzard too
Risk of Severe Storms this afternoon into the overnight hours
Wild, record rebound from snow to 70s
Warmer weekend. T-storms possible Sunday
Warm, humid tropical air on the way—multi-day 80-degree spell begins Wed; Tuesday showers to scatter late day then return with thunder & downpours on a warm front late Tue night; SSW winds extinguish lakeside cooling Wed through Fri
Two cool days then a warmup with showers
Chicagoans, fresh off two 100% sunny days, prepare for a set of mild days likely to end abruptly late Thursday with a temp-dropping, windshifting “pneumonia front’s” passage; spring storm to bring a blustery chill with late week rains