Suburban elementary teacher charged with sexual assault of 2 children

AURORA, Ill. — A suburban elementary school teacher was arrested and accused of sexual abuse of two 8-year-olds.

According to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s office, Luis Mora, 58, has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault.

Mora is an employee of Aurora District 131 and had been working as a 1st grade bilingual teacher at Dieterich Elementary School, according to the district’s website.

Prosecutors said Mora made contact with the two children between August 2018 and May 2019. The state’s attorney said Mora “knows the victims.”

In a statement on its website, East Aurora District 131 said district officials were made aware of the allegations between Mora and “a student” on April 24 and contacted the Department of Children and Family Services. Mora was placed on administrative leave.

The statement includes:

Our top priority is the safety and emotional well-being of our students. Each of our employees receives periodic training regarding maintaining appropriate professional boundaries with students. District 131 has worked very hard to establish a culture of trust within our school communities. Anything that threatens to erode student safety or our culture of trust is something we take very seriously.

Bail was set at $75,000.

Mora is due back in court on June 19.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Kane County Child Advocacy Center at (630) 208-5160.