Storms, heavy rains leave Chicago streets flooded

CHICAGO -- Flash flooding created a lot of issues overnight, especially along Lake Shore Drive.

Strong storms and heavy rains entered the Chicago area around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Several cars became stranded at the viaduct at Irving Park and Lake Shore Drive, and also Montrose and Lake Shore Drive, due to high-standing water. Video captured a driver, with water halfway up his calves, attempting to push his vehicle out to dry land. The driver said he called more than a dozen tow truck companies, and the wait was more than two hours.

Entrance and exit ramps of expressways were also pooling with water, as well as residential streets that don't usually flood.

The high-standing water had receded in most areas by Wednesday morning.