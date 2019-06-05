PORTSMOUTH, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: President of the United States, Donald Trump and First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump stand next to President of the France, Emmanuel Macron (L) British Prime minister, Theresa May, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II as they attend the D-Day Commemorations on June 5, 2019 in Portsmouth, England. The political heads of 16 countries involved in World War II joined Her Majesty, The Queen on the UK south coast for a service to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Overnight it was announced that all 16 had signed a historic proclamation of peace to ensure the horrors of the Second World War are never repeated. The text has been agreed by Australia, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Poland, Slovakia, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
President Trump, Queen join veterans at D-Day ceremony
A service of commemoration has begun in southern England to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
Queen Elizabeth II, U.S. President Donald Trump, other leaders of the wartime Allies — as well as German Chancellor Angela Merkel — joined some 300 World War II veterans at the seaside ceremony in Portsmouth Wednesday.
Silence descended as the presentation began. Trump and the other dignitaries stood and applauded as a small cadre of the elderly veterans took the center of the stage.
The ceremony kicked off with the recollections of those who took part in the landings, broadcast from a giant screen, setting the tone for a ceremony meant to focus on veterans’ sacrifices.
Troops began to embark from Portsmouth on June 5, 1944, landing in Normandy the next morning.
A large crowd gathered outside the security perimeter cheered the 93-year-old queen, herself a World War II veteran — she served as a truck mechanic.