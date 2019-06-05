× President Trump, Queen join veterans at D-Day ceremony

A service of commemoration has begun in southern England to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Queen Elizabeth II, U.S. President Donald Trump, other leaders of the wartime Allies — as well as German Chancellor Angela Merkel — joined some 300 World War II veterans at the seaside ceremony in Portsmouth Wednesday.

Silence descended as the presentation began. Trump and the other dignitaries stood and applauded as a small cadre of the elderly veterans took the center of the stage.

The ceremony kicked off with the recollections of those who took part in the landings, broadcast from a giant screen, setting the tone for a ceremony meant to focus on veterans’ sacrifices.

Troops began to embark from Portsmouth on June 5, 1944, landing in Normandy the next morning.

A large crowd gathered outside the security perimeter cheered the 93-year-old queen, herself a World War II veteran — she served as a truck mechanic.