Paul shares five ways to boost your happiness

Posted 11:11 AM, June 5, 2019

Paul shares a list of five things you can do to make your life happier. This list includes meditating, keeping a gratitude journal, looking for moments of wonder, exercising, and praising someone. Larry and Pat added their own ideas of how to boost your happiness such as keeping a revenge journal, or changing your name to something whimsy.

