Overnight rains should cause rivers to rise once again across the Chicago area
While many rivers were still falling this morning, others are back on the rise and last night’s rains of three-quarters inch to over two-inches should have almost all in a rising mode by later today/early tomorrow. Greatest rainfall was 2.46-inches at Sleepy Hollow, 2.33-inches at Palatine and 2.30-inches at Huntley.
Flood Warnings are up at Shirland on the Pecatonica River, Algonquin and Montgomery on the Fox River, LaSalle on the Illinois River, and Shelby on the Kankakee River. Flood Advisories are in effect on several other rivers closing-in on bankfull or “action” levels.
Rivers in Flood or under an Advisory are denoted in green on the headlined map.
Following is the latest River Summary and Flood Forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast office:
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecasts
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 13.24 07 AM Wed 1.37
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 5.62 06 AM Wed -0.15
Gurnee 7.0 5.79 06 AM Wed 0.11
Lincolnshire 12.5 10.15 07 AM Wed 0.49
Des Plaines 15.0 12.82 07 AM Wed 1.62 ADVISORY
River Forest 16.0 8.94 07 AM Wed 1.01
Riverside 7.5 4.68 07 AM Wed 0.64
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 10.37 06 AM Wed 0.58 MINOR
Montgomery 13.0 13.11 06 AM Wed 0.17 MINOR
Dayton 12.0 11.15 07 AM Wed 0.93 ADVISORY
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 16.21 07 AM Wed 0.45
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.47 07 AM Wed 0.27
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 8.01 07 AM Wed 0.33
Shorewood 6.5 3.28 07 AM Wed 0.04
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 6.16 06 AM Wed -0.37
Foresman 18.0 13.05 07 AM Wed -1.08
Chebanse 16.0 7.78 07 AM Wed -0.72
Iroquois 18.0 14.15 07 AM Wed -1.24
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 5.90 07 AM Wed -0.25
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 8.37 07 AM Wed -0.55
Kouts 11.0 9.17 07 AM Wed -0.56
Shelby 9.0 10.10 07 AM Wed -0.31 MINOR
Momence 5.0 3.86 07 AM Wed -0.07
Wilmington 6.5 3.43 07 AM Wed -0.19
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 3.75 06 AM Wed 0.29
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 2.88 07 AM Wed 0.30
Munster (H 12.0 7.27 07 AM Wed 0.77
South Holland 16.5 7.57 07 AM Wed 0.57
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 2.88 07 AM Wed -0.31
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 4.73 07 AM Wed -0.24
Leonore 16.0 7.46 07 AM Wed -0.66
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 9.56 07 AM Wed 0.32
Ottawa 463.0 461.09 06 AM Wed 0.22 ADVISORY
La Salle 20.0 25.59 07 AM Wed -0.52 MINOR
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 4.80 07 AM Wed 0.30
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 M M M
Perryville 12.0 8.97 06 AM Wed 0.57
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 12.43 07 AM Wed -0.11 MINOR
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 8.35 06 AM Wed -0.01
Latham Park 9.0 M M M
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 3.54 07 AM Wed 0.01
Byron 13.0 11.55 07 AM Wed 0.48
Dixon 16.0 13.51 06 AM Wed 0.31 ADVISORY