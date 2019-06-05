× Overnight rains should cause rivers to rise once again across the Chicago area

While many rivers were still falling this morning, others are back on the rise and last night’s rains of three-quarters inch to over two-inches should have almost all in a rising mode by later today/early tomorrow. Greatest rainfall was 2.46-inches at Sleepy Hollow, 2.33-inches at Palatine and 2.30-inches at Huntley.

Flood Warnings are up at Shirland on the Pecatonica River, Algonquin and Montgomery on the Fox River, LaSalle on the Illinois River, and Shelby on the Kankakee River. Flood Advisories are in effect on several other rivers closing-in on bankfull or “action” levels.

Rivers in Flood or under an Advisory are denoted in green on the headlined map.

Following is the latest River Summary and Flood Forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast office: