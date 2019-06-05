Overnight rains should cause rivers to rise once again across the Chicago area

While many rivers were still falling this morning, others are back on the rise and last night’s rains of three-quarters inch to over two-inches should have almost all in a rising mode by later today/early tomorrow. Greatest rainfall was 2.46-inches at Sleepy Hollow, 2.33-inches at Palatine and 2.30-inches at Huntley.

Flood Warnings are up at Shirland on the Pecatonica River, Algonquin and  Montgomery on the Fox River, LaSalle on the Illinois River, and Shelby on the Kankakee River. Flood Advisories are in effect on several other rivers closing-in on bankfull or “action” levels.

Rivers in Flood or under an Advisory are denoted in green on the headlined map.

Following is the latest River Summary and Flood Forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast office:

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecasts



North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    13.24  07 AM Wed   1.37

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     5.62  06 AM Wed  -0.15
Gurnee                 7.0     5.79  06 AM Wed   0.11
Lincolnshire          12.5    10.15  07 AM Wed   0.49
Des Plaines           15.0    12.82  07 AM Wed   1.62 ADVISORY
River Forest          16.0     8.94  07 AM Wed   1.01
Riverside              7.5     4.68  07 AM Wed   0.64

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5    10.37  06 AM Wed   0.58 MINOR
Montgomery            13.0    13.11  06 AM Wed   0.17 MINOR
Dayton                12.0    11.15  07 AM Wed   0.93 ADVISORY

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    16.21  07 AM Wed   0.45

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     8.47  07 AM Wed   0.27



Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     8.01  07 AM Wed   0.33
Shorewood              6.5     3.28  07 AM Wed   0.04

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     6.16  06 AM Wed  -0.37
Foresman              18.0    13.05  07 AM Wed  -1.08
Chebanse              16.0     7.78  07 AM Wed  -0.72
Iroquois              18.0    14.15  07 AM Wed  -1.24

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     5.90  07 AM Wed  -0.25

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     8.37  07 AM Wed  -0.55
Kouts                 11.0     9.17  07 AM Wed  -0.56
Shelby                 9.0    10.10  07 AM Wed  -0.31 MINOR
Momence                5.0     3.86  07 AM Wed  -0.07
Wilmington             6.5     3.43  07 AM Wed  -0.19



Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     3.75  06 AM Wed   0.29

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     2.88  07 AM Wed   0.30

Munster (H            12.0     7.27  07 AM Wed   0.77
South Holland         16.5     7.57  07 AM Wed   0.57

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     2.88  07 AM Wed  -0.31

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     4.73  07 AM Wed  -0.24
Leonore               16.0     7.46  07 AM Wed  -0.66

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     9.56  07 AM Wed   0.32
Ottawa               463.0   461.09  06 AM Wed   0.22 ADVISORY
La Salle              20.0    25.59  07 AM Wed  -0.52 MINOR

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     4.80  07 AM Wed   0.30

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0        M  M              M
Perryville            12.0     8.97  06 AM Wed   0.57

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    12.43  07 AM Wed  -0.11 MINOR

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     8.35  06 AM Wed  -0.01
Latham Park           9.0        M  M              M
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     3.54  07 AM Wed   0.01
Byron                 13.0    11.55  07 AM Wed   0.48
Dixon                 16.0    13.51  06 AM Wed   0.31 ADVISORY
