NC lottery winner chose numbers from fortune cookie

RALEIGH, NC – A man from North Carolina said he used fortune cookie numbers to win the $344.6 million Powerball jackpot Saturday night, WSOCTV reports.

The winning numbers were white balls 6, 15, 34, 45, 52, plus Powerball 8, and Power Play multiplier 2X.

Charles Jackson Jr., 66, said he thought he matched five of the six numbers on the ticket and he’d won $50,000. He called his wife to tell her the news, but realized he was wrong after hanging up. Jackson Jr. had matched all six numbers.

He said he immediately called his wife back and she asked how much they had won.

“I don’t know, I just played,” Jackson Jr. said. “I don’t know what it is.” His wife told him to Google the prize amount, and that’s when he knew he had won far more than $50,000.

He decided to take the lump sum of $223 million. Jackson Jr. said he plans to donate to charities including the Wounded Warriors Project, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and Shriners Hospital.

Jackson Jr. is retired and owned a military store for years.