More Illinois National Guard troops sent to flood zone

Posted 12:33 PM, June 5, 2019, by , Updated at 12:39PM, June 5, 2019

CHESTER, ILLINOIS - MAY 30: State Highway 3 is swallowed up by flood water where the Marys River meets the Mississippi River on May 30, 2019 at Chester, Illinois. The middle-section of the country has been experiencing major flooding since mid-March especially along the Missouri, Arkansas, and Mississippi Rivers. Towns along the Mississippi River have been experiencing the longest stretch of major flooding from the river in nearly a century. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Governor J.B. Pritzker has deployed another 200 National Guard troops to southern Illinois to monitor rising water in the region.

The additional troops bring to 400 the number patrolling the region threatened by the rising Mississippi and Illinois rivers.

Towns in the metro-east area are battling flood waters, with the Mississippi at Alton expected to crest at 39 feet and the Illinois cresting at Grafton at 35.5 feet. Those levels would be second only to those reached in the great 1993 flood.

According to the governor’s office, state agencies have provided more than three million sandbags, more than 2,700 rolls of plastic, 27 pumps and five dozen Department of Corrections detainees to help hold back rising rivers.

Emergency Management officials are advising residents in river communities to have an evacuation-plan in place in case they have to leave.

