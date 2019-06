× Man questioned in West Town fatal shooting as victim identified

CHICAGO — A woman was shot and killed in the city’s West Town neighborhood.

Johanna Garrison was shot Tuesday night inside an apartment building in the 2200 block of West Grand Avenue.

Garrison was 40-years-old.

Police are questioning a man, but no charges have been announced. Police say it may have been a domestic incident.

