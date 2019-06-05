Man posing as detective approaching homes in western suburbs; police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — Suburban authorities issued a warning Wednesday about a man posing as a member of law enforcement and approached residents in their home.

The DuPage County Sheriff issued a community alert for Winfield, West Chicago and Wheaton.

They said the man, who was seen on home surveillance video, dressed to look like a detective. He appeared to have a police badge on his waistline and some type of police scanner or scanner app active on his cell phone.

Police said in an incident in the 500 block of Morningside in West Chicago, the man came to the door around 11 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, the man said his name was Jeff Rushmore and he was an investigator with the Winfield Police Department investigating a missing person case.

Other witness reports indicate a dark colored sedan, possibly a Mazda, may be involved.

Authorities said there is no indication at this time that the man is armed or trying to rob nor commit a crime, other than impersonating a law enforcement officer. That is a Class 4 felony in Illinois is and punishable by up to three years in prison.

Authorities advise residents to not open the door for the man and immediately call 9-1-1 if he approaches your home.

Anyone with any information should contact the DuPage Sheriff’s Office at 630-407-2364.