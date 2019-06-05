× Makeshift memorial for man killed in home invasion

CHICAGO — Customers of a Back of the Yards grocery store, have been lighting candles and leaving flowers for the owner.

Francisco Aranda and his wife were victims of a home invasion in Crete Township on Monday, that left him dead.

His wife, Maria, told police they were put in the trunk of their car.

Her husband was able to kick out the backseat so she could get fresh air. He did not make it out.

An autopsy was inconclusive, so there’s still no official cause of death.

Police say this appears to be a targeted attack.

A description of the suspects has not been released.