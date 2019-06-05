Illinois fire department helps 2 women in hair dye emergency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANDOVER, Ill. — A local fire department helped two women rinse the dye from their hair after the town suffered a water main break over the weekend.

Two women were in the middle of getting their hair dyed at The Hair Hutch salon when the water was from cut off. The entire town of Andover suffered a water main break the entire weekend.

Since hair dye can not sit for too long, salon owner Lisa Robinson, called the fire department for back-up.

"My two clients turned out beautiful with the help of water trucks and hoses," Robinson wrote on Facebook. "Only in a small town can you get this help."