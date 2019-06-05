Larry, Paul and Pat make finger weaving bracelets

Posted 10:25 AM, June 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:37AM, June 5, 2019

For Anchor Time, Larry, Paul and Pat make finger weaving bracelets that can double as scrunchies or headbands. If you're looking for a family-friendly summer craft, look no further!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.