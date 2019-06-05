× Jewel-Osco removes Fair Oaks Farm products from stores over animal abuse video

CHICAGO — Jewel-Osco is taking a stand against Fair Oaks Farms after an undercover video made public showed some of their employees treating calves cruelly.

The grocery chain is removing all Fairlife products, which are produced by the farm, from its stores.

“At Jewel-Osco we strive to maintain high animal welfare standards across all areas of our business, and work in partnership with our vendors to ensure those standards are upheld,” Jewel-Osco spokeswoman Mary Frances Trucco said in a statement.

The graphic video, which began circulating Tuesday, was released by Animal Recovery Mission, or ARM. The group had one of its members hired as a calf care worker in order to conduct an undercover investigation from August to November of last year.

The investigator captured several Fair Oaks employees engaged in extreme animal cruelty including calves being thrown, kicked, stabbed, beaten and burned. Fair Oaks Founder Mike McCloskey said all these employees have either been fired or barred from the facility.

“I am and will continue to be deeply involved in the resolution of this matter, down to every one of our employees, so that I can guarantee that these actions never again occur on any of our farms,” he said in a statement.

41.010489 -87.278362