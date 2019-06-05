Industry Analyst Ted Rossman talks the benefit of owning a credit card and the new attraction for older millennials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ted Rossman is an industry analyst in New York at creditcards.com. Rossman has noticed that older millennials own more credit cards than any other age group. Millennials between the ages 30 to 38 approximately have 3.9 credit cards. Rossman believes they are starting to see the perks of owning a credit card such as travel, cash back, experiential offers and etc. However, Rossman urges millennials to match their lifestyle to the card because it is more important to pay bills on time than having perks from a credit card. For more information visit creditcards.com.