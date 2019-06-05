In case of eyelash emergencies, the ‘Lash Mobile’ comes to the rescue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE FOREST — Lisa Sbraiga is behind the wheel of a huge red van jokingly referred to as "Lash Rescue 9-1-1," thanks to her reputation for getting calls from women unhappy with eyelash extensions done by someone else.

"So many women get botched jobs, I end up rescuing a lot of them," Sbraiga said.

For years Sbraiga has run Fluff Lash in downtown Libertyville, where she's in high demand for not only her artistry, but also her special "damage-free" technique.

As word of the unique technique spread, requests from people hoping to learn it exploded. Sbraiga received so many she's turning her lash salon into a full teaching facility called the Chicago School for Damage-Free Eyelash Extensions.

But she didn't want to let her loyal lash clientele down, so Sbraiga turned a huge red conversion van into a, "plush, girly oasis," and took that part of her business on the road — literally. Now she drives the salon right up to her clients' front doors.

"What a luxury to have an artist like Lisa just pull up in my driveway," longtime patron Kim Tijunelis said.

Lisa calls it the "Lash Mobile," but to her clients the big red van is more like an ambulance, rescuing and reviving the wimpiest of eyelashes.

"I love it because there's just this instant gratification," Sbraiga said. "When they see themselves in the mirror and realize they get to wake up every morning like this, it's amazing to see their reaction."