Grammy winner Kirk Franklin promotes his new album ‘Long Live Love’

Posted 8:09 AM, June 5, 2019

Kirk Franklin is a 14 Grammy Award winning gospel artist. Franklin's thirteenth studio album, Long Live Love, was released on May 31. Long Live Love's first single, "Love Theory," debuted at #1 on Billboard's Hot Gospel Songs chart and has been #1 for 17 weeks straight. As of 2019, this marks Franklin's 26th year in music. Franklin is kicking off his Long Live Love tour on July 11 touring 26 cities. Kirk will host the 9th season of the hit music competition show, Sunday Best, when it returns to BET on June 30 at 8 p.m.

