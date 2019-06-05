Kirk Franklin is a 14 Grammy Award winning gospel artist. Franklin's thirteenth studio album, Long Live Love, was released on May 31. Long Live Love's first single, "Love Theory," debuted at #1 on Billboard's Hot Gospel Songs chart and has been #1 for 17 weeks straight. As of 2019, this marks Franklin's 26th year in music. Franklin is kicking off his Long Live Love tour on July 11 touring 26 cities. Kirk will host the 9th season of the hit music competition show, Sunday Best, when it returns to BET on June 30 at 8 p.m.
Grammy winner Kirk Franklin promotes his new album ‘Long Live Love’
-
Chicago Gospel Music Festival plans Aretha Franklin tribute
-
Rahsaan Patterson performs live
-
American Idol finalist Danny Gokey performs live
-
Missy Elliott, Alex Lacamoire and Justin Timberlake can now call themselves doctors
-
Adele, husband Simon Konecki separate after 7 years of marriage
-
-
Dean Richards chats with Emmy, Grammy & Tony winning superstar Barry Manilow
-
K-Pop superstars BTS add second show at Soldier Field
-
Husband and wife duo the Wild Harbors perform live
-
Rescue dog sworn in as Missouri K-9 officer
-
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner married by Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas
-
-
Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus, the Killers, and Chance The Rapper to headline Woodstock 50
-
Whitney Houston will have new music and a hologram tour
-
2 Chicago area groups will join award winning performers at this year’s Gospel Fest