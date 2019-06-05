Friday Special 6/7- Win 2 Tickets to see “Pride & Joy: Marvin Gaye the Musical”
-
WGN-TV FRIDAY TRIVIA Win 2 Tickets to the Blue Man Group Rules
-
“WGN-TV FRIDAY TRIVIA SPECIAL” GIVEAWAY OFFICIAL WGN-TV RULES
-
From a win to good weather, White Sox hope 2019 brings home opener success
-
Phillies 23, Cubs 22: The 40th anniversary of Wrigley’s wildest game
-
“AVENGERS: ENDGAME MOVIE SCREENING GIVEAWAY” OFFICIAL WGN-TV RULES
-
-
“AMERICA: Thomas Jefferson’s Ticked!” Ticket GIVEAWAY OFFICIAL WGN-TV RULES
-
‘Shazam!’ debuts with $53.5M, handing DC Comics another win
-
Midday Fix: Live performance from 9 to 5 The Musical
-
Blackhawks are officially eliminated from playoff contention
-
Lunchbreak: Saigonese style crispy rice crepe with shrimp and bacon, lettuce and Vietnamese herbs
-
-
Gio González pitches Brewers past Cubs 7-0 for 7th straight win
-
Cubs’ offense finally comes through in 15-inning win at Arizona
-
White Sox-Orioles game postponed due to inclement weather