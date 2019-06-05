Former top US Marshal in Chicago made threatening ‘joke’ about judge

CHICAGO — The U.S. Justice Department’s Inspector General has determined the former top U.S. Marshal in Chicago made a comment about “shooting a judge” during firearms training.

The inspector general’s report does not name the U.S. Marshal, but sources tell WGN Investigates it was Edward Gilmore. He’s a former Chicago cop and police chief in south suburban Calumet City who was appointed to the federal Marshal’s post by former president Barack Obama.

The U.S. Marshal told investigators he was joking when he made the comment and admitted it was inappropriate, according to the inspector general’s report. Neither witnesses nor investigators determined the threat was credible but its viewed as especially inappropriate given that one of the main roles of the U.S. Marshal’s service is the protection of federal judges and courthouses.

Investigators don’t believe that was the only time Gilmore made inappropriate comments. The inspector general’s report also said the Marshall “lacked candor in an interview [when he] denied making another inappropriate comment about a judge during a meeting the prior month with the Chief Judge in Chicago.”

The inspector general determined Gilmore committed administrative misconduct. He retired prior to the investigation. Prosecution was declined.

“The OIG round it conceding that no one as the USMS who heard or learned about… the comment believe it warranted immediate notification to the Court’s Chief Judge,” the report said.