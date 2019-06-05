Focus On Family: Are Your Kids Naked Online?
Lisa Good, Cyber Security Expert & Author
http://www.yourkidssecretlife.com
“3 signs your kids may be using a secret app”
- Hiding the screen or shaking the phone when you come into the room. If they are shaking their phone or flipping it over quickly, they are using an “emergency close” feature.
- Refusing to hand over their passwords or let you look through their devices.
3. Having 2 or more of the same type of app installed.
“What can a parent do?”
- Trust but verify. You have to have open conversations but you still have to check their phone.
- Check their devices for secret apps. If you see one, get ‘EM to open it. Parents: A covert way to do this would be to go to the App Store on their phone and type in “vault apps” or “hide photos.” If anything comes up that says “INSTALLED” OR “OPEN” beside it, instead of “GET”, that means it’s already installed and you’ve got a problem – they are hiding something!
- Use monitoring software and enable parental controls. Both Apple and Android devices have the ability to enable parental controls without special software but monitoring tools. The issue is that most of these apps are rated for ages 4+ or EVERYONE, so even with parental controls, your kids can still download these apps. That is why monitoring software is essential. It will alert you anytime your kid downloads any apps and can monitor their social media.