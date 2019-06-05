× Cubs Game Notes For Wednesday vs. Colorado

*The Rockies allowed six runs in dropping Tuesday night’s game at Wrigley. They allowed a total of seven runs in four games there in 2018, including the Wild Card Playoff.

*Lately, the Cubs are on a home-run tear at the Friendly Confines, with seven straight home games with two or more home runs. It’s the longest such streak in MLB this year. The team record is 8 straight (6/22-7/2/61).

*The Cubs are set to play their 60th game on Wednesday, and catcher Willson Contreras comes in with 13 home runs. The legendary Gabby Hartnett is the only Cubs catcher ever with more long balls in the team’s first 60 games of a season (16 in 1925 and 14 in 1930).

*Nolan Arenado is enjoying one of the best stretches of his career with a 14-game hitting streak and 26 hits in that span.