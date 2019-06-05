Celebrating Blues Fest with Mojo Morganfield and the Mannish Boys performing live in studio

Posted 11:24 AM, June 5, 2019

Mojo Morganfield, the youngest son of Muddy Waters, and the Mannish Boys will perform at the Bottom Lounge, 1375 West Lake Street, Chicago. Join them for a night of "Blues and Brews" benefiting Hope Learning Academy on June 6 at 7 p.m. Also, check them out at the Chicago Blues Festival in Millennium Park on June 7 at 3:30 p.m. They will be located at the Front Porch Stage.

