Celebrating Blues Fest with Mojo Morganfield and the Mannish Boys performing live in studio

Mojo Morganfield, the youngest son of Muddy Waters, and the Mannish Boys will perform at the Bottom Lounge, 1375 West Lake Street, Chicago. Join them for a night of "Blues and Brews" benefiting Hope Learning Academy on June 6 at 7 p.m. Also, check them out at the Chicago Blues Festival in Millennium Park on June 7 at 3:30 p.m. They will be located at the Front Porch Stage.