Mojo Morganfield, the youngest son of Muddy Waters, and the Mannish Boys will perform at the Bottom Lounge, 1375 West Lake Street, Chicago. Join them for a night of "Blues and Brews" benefiting Hope Learning Academy on June 6 at 7 p.m. Also, check them out at the Chicago Blues Festival in Millennium Park on June 7 at 3:30 p.m. They will be located at the Front Porch Stage.
Celebrating Blues Fest with Mojo Morganfield and the Mannish Boys performing live in studio
-
Midday Fix: Preview of the Chicago Blues Festival & live performance from Kenny Smith & The House Bumpers
-
FBI, Crystal Lake police search for missing 5-year-old boy
-
Chicago Native and rising Country Music Artist Liz Toussaint new movie and album are “American as Bean Pie”
-
CTA Blue Line service restored after train derailment
-
‘An absolute horrific sound’: Neighbor says she reported abuse at AJ Freund’s house
-
-
Man on bike exposes himself to 6-year-old, 15-year-old girls: police
-
Community organizes bowling fundraiser for AJ Freund’s memorial, funeral
-
Sketch released of man suspected of attempting to abduct 10-year-old boy
-
2 Chicago area groups will join award winning performers at this year’s Gospel Fest
-
14-year-old killed by stray bullet in Gary; Police seek gunman
-
-
17-year-old dies after shooting on Southwest Side
-
Insurer sent $33K to a man struggling with addiction. He used the cash to go on a binge — and died
-
‘It has to stop’: Family of Gary teen killed by stray bullet speaks out