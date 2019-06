× Body found in Chicago River near Goose Island

CHICAGO — A body was found in the Chicago River near Goose Island early Wednesday morning.

The man was discovered by a tug boat operator at about 1:30 a.m. along the 1100 block of North Halsted.

The police’s marine unit pulled his body from the river, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

There’s no word yet on the man’s identity or the cause of death.