Around Town checks out MIRACLE the Musical

Set against the backdrop of the Chicago Cubs 2016 Championship season, MIRACLE tells the story of a typical working class Chicago family and what it means to have faith, lose it and try to regain it again. The production chronicles the Chicago Cubs’ struggle to win the pennant, as well as the life of the Delaneys, a close-knit Chicago Irish family fighting to keep their bar near Wrigley Field afloat financially.

MIRACLE the Musical

The Royal George Theatre:

1641 N. Halsted St.

Chicago, IL 60614

miraclethemusical.com