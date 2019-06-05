911 calls from Jussie Smollett incident released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The 911 calls from the night the alleged attack on Jussie Smollett was reported were released Wednesday.

In January, the "Empire" actor reported to police that he had been attacked by two men in an an apparent hate crime, saying his attackers used racial and homophobic language.

A person who was not Smollett called 911 that night to report the attack. The caller did not name Smollett but said a person was attacked and a rope was put around his neck.

- Listen to the 911 Recordings -

Smollett was previously criminally indicted on 16 counts of disorderly conduct for filing a false report — but prosecutors abruptly dropped all charges against Smollett in late March.

After investigating, prosecutors alleged Smollett paid to have two brothers stage the attack. Police said the actor was unhappy with his salary and wanted to promote his career. Smollett has maintained his innocence.

Last week, Cook County prosecutors released more than 2,000 pages of documents in the case.

Also Wednesday, Lee Daniels, the creator of "Empire" officially announced Smollett would not be returning to the show.