4 people, including baby, hurt after porch collapse

CHICAGO — Four people, including a baby, were hurt after a porch collapsed at a home on the Far South Side.

A porch collapsed at a home on the 11700 block of Church Street around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Two adults, an 8-year-old and an 11-month old, were injured. They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition but have been stabilized.

No further information was provided.

EMS plan one plus still and box. Porch collapse 11727 Church 2 adults red. Two children red. All stable pic.twitter.com/pjqYINuCIg — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 6, 2019