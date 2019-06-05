4 people, including baby, hurt after porch collapse

Posted 9:45 PM, June 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:18PM, June 5, 2019

CHICAGO — Four people, including a baby, were hurt after a porch collapsed at a home on the Far South Side.

A porch collapsed at a home on the 11700 block of Church Street around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Two adults, an 8-year-old and an 11-month old, were injured. They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition but have been stabilized.

No further information was provided.

