White Sox Game Notes For Tuesday @ Washington

➢ The White Sox beat the Indians, 2-0, on Sunday to cap off a 6-1 homestand against Kansas City and Cleveland. Chicago is now one win away from reaching the .500 mark for the first time since sitting at 3-3 after its game on April 5.

➢ Tim Anderson drove in both White Sox runs in Sunday’s game, via a solo home run and an RBI double. Anderson’s jump form a .240 batting average last season to .330 this season is the second biggest in baseball behind only Cody Bellinger (+.116).

➢ These teams most recently met in 2016, when the Nationals took two of three in Chicago. Overall, Washington has won six of the past seven games between these teams, outscoring the White Sox 44-26 in those games.

➢ The Nationals beat the Reds, 4-1, in Cincinnati on Sunday in the rubber match of the series. Washington improved to 7-2 in its last nine games following a five-game losing streak that capped off a 7-17 stretch.

➢ Stephen Strasburg allowed two runs (both earned) in 7.0 innings against Atlanta last Tuesday, improving to 5-3 this season and putting him at 99 career wins. He’s faced the White Sox once before, in his third career start in 2010, allowing one run in 7.0 innings.