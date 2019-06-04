× Roller coaster game goes against the White Sox in Washington

WASHINGTON D.C. – Over the course of nine innings and nearly four hours of baseball, the pitfalls of a rebuild were seen at Nationals Park.

There was a roaring start by the White Sox, who appeared ready to continue their momentum from last week and reach the .500 mark. But then problems crept up, a young pitcher lost his edge and the offense that was strong to start shut down in the end.

This is how it can go with a young team building into something greater, with the good and the bad coming within the course of a couple of hours. It made for a frustrating night for Rick Renteria and White Sox fans as the team lost 9-5 on Tuesday evening.

Indeed the score is deceptive on both fronts, with the Nationals not dominating as much as the score would say nor the White Sox being as far out of it as they ended up being. In fact, the visitors jumped out to a fast 5-0 lead before pitcher Reynaldo Lopez began to struggle in the third inning. By the time he left, the lead was gone, and the White Sox bats, which went scoreless in the final seven innings, had no answer as the team fell to 29-31 on the season.