× Risk of severe thunderstorms shifted east to cover a good portion of the Chicago area this evening/tonight

The National Storm Prediction Center has updated the severe thunderstorm outlook to include a good portion of the Chicago area in a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms this evening into the overnight hours (see yellow shaded area on the headlined severe thunderstorm outlook map). The main risk will be damaging winds and large hail, but heavy downpours in strongest storms could cause some localized flooding.

With a warm moist southerly flow of unstable air into Missouri along with a storm-triggering disturbance aloft, strong to severe storms are expected to develop over Missouri this afternoon and move east crossing the Mississippi River – tracking across Illinois. Timing of storms well after the peak-heating hours may help diminish the chances of severe storms here.