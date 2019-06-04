Man, 29, charged in connection to death of 10-week-old daughter

CHANNAHON, Ill. — A 29-year-old man was charged in connection to the death of his 10-week-old daughter.

Jonathon Middono was charged with aggravated battery to a victim under the age of 13, according to the Channahon Police Department.

On Monday, police were called to Morris Hospital around 12:30 a.m. after staff made a request after an assessment of 10-week-old Kora Middono indicted she had injuries to her head consistent with blunt force trauma.

Kora was flown to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago. She was pronounced dead around 12:50 p.m. that same day.

An autopsy on Tuesday revealed the child died from blunt force head injuries and child abuse. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Police spoke to both of Kora’s parents to investigate how the child got the injuries. It was learned that the child was living with her mother and Middono at the Manor Motel in Channahon. They then moved to the Crest Hill Inn in Crest Hill the morning of May 30.

Additional charges for Middono are pending, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.