Lunchbreak: Chicken Giardiniera
Frank Ruffolo, Managing Partner, Franco’s Restaurant Group
Franco’s Ristorante
300 W. 31st, Chicago (at Princeton, two blocks west of the Dan Ryan at 31st St.)
https://www.francoschicago.com/
Soon-To-Open:
Il Culaccino
2138 S. Indiana, Chicago (just minutes away from Wintrust Arena, nearby hotels and McCormick Place)
Recipe:
Chicken Giardiniera is a delicious, seasoned and breaded chicken cutlet. The star of the dish is Franco’s house-made giardiniera. We serve this at Franco’s with oven-roasted potatoes, and you can also serve it with pasta or rice.
One whole chicken breast, filleted into two pieces and pounded into ¼- to ½-inch thickness.
Flour mixture for dredging:
- 1 cup flour in a separate bowl or plate
- 2 cups store-bought or homemade seasoned breadcrumbs, in a separate bowl
- 2 eggs mixed with ½ cup milk in separate bowl
- Add to the egg mixture, 1 tsp salt, ½ tsp pepper, ½ tsp granulated garlic
Other ingredients:
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1 cup mild or hot giardiniera (mild or hot)
- crushed red pepper flakes (amount to your liking)
- Calabrian chilis in oil (drained)
- In heavy frying pan, pour extra virgin olive oil and heat until it sizzles.
- Dip chicken breasts in the dredging mixture in the following order: flour, egg wash and bread crumbs.
- Sautee chicken on both sides — about 3 minutes per side — until golden brown.
- Transfer chicken to baking dish and add 1 cup giardiniera, dried crushed red pepper and Calabrian chilis.
- Finish the chicken in a 400 degree oven until instant-read thermometer measures 165 degrees. Serve alongside potatoes, pasta or rice.