Lunchbreak: Chicken Giardiniera

Frank Ruffolo, Managing Partner, Franco’s Restaurant Group

Franco’s Ristorante

300 W. 31st, Chicago (at Princeton, two blocks west of the Dan Ryan at 31st St.)

https://www.francoschicago.com/

Soon-To-Open:

Il Culaccino

2138 S. Indiana, Chicago (just minutes away from Wintrust Arena, nearby hotels and McCormick Place)

https://ilculaccino.com/

Recipe:

Chicken Giardiniera is a delicious, seasoned and breaded chicken cutlet. The star of the dish is Franco’s house-made giardiniera. We serve this at Franco’s with oven-roasted potatoes, and you can also serve it with pasta or rice.

One whole chicken breast, filleted into two pieces and pounded into ¼- to ½-inch thickness.

Flour mixture for dredging:

1 cup flour in a separate bowl or plate

2 cups store-bought or homemade seasoned breadcrumbs, in a separate bowl

2 eggs mixed with ½ cup milk in separate bowl

Add to the egg mixture, 1 tsp salt, ½ tsp pepper, ½ tsp granulated garlic

Other ingredients:

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 cup mild or hot giardiniera (mild or hot)

crushed red pepper flakes (amount to your liking)

Calabrian chilis in oil (drained)